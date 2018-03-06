This Connell man was hauling golf carts stuffed with $3M in crystal meth

A Connell father is locked up in Alabama after being caught with 115 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.
Donald S. Sells, 43, allegedly had 32 bundles of the drug stashed in eight heavy-duty batteries of two golf carts.
“This 115 pounds could have easily equated to approximately $3 million in revenue on the street in drugs,” Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack told Fox10 in Alabama.
It was the biggest meth bust ever in the county, and possibly in the state, Mack said.
Never miss a local story.
Sells was stopped last Wednesday on Interstate 10 for not having a plainly visible tag on his Ford F150. The truck was pulling the golf carts on a flatbed trailer, according to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
Sells — who had his 15-year-old son with him — gave deputies permission to search his truck and trailer after the officers heard conflicting comments from the father and son, the release said.
The sheriff told Fox10 that deputies noticed a part on one of the carts was altered, and “that’s what started leading us down the road that there could have possibly been something there.”
During the search, deputies looked at the batteries under the seats of the two golf carts, the news release said.
“Their weight was inconsistent with the typical weight of a vehicle battery,” said the sheriff’s office. That’s when deputies discovered the alleged contraband hidden inside.
After the drugs were removed, deputies also found $9,000 in cash and a money-counting machine, said Mack.
Sells is being held in the Baldwin County jail in Bay Minette, Ala., on $600,000 bond for felony drug trafficking.
His son, whose name was not released, was arrested for second-degree possession of marijuana and booked into the Baldwin County Juvenile Detention Center.
They were driving east Feb. 28 on I-10, about 10 miles from the border with Florida, when they were stopped by deputies.
Law enforcement believe the drugs were being taken from the McAllen area in south Texas to Florida. Interstate 10 is an east-west highway.
Sells was booked into the jail at 1:25 p.m. March 1.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
Comments