He claimed a gunman was lurking outside a Richland school. Judge orders mental evaluation

A week after disrupting a Richland after-school program with claims of a gunman, a man was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Michael G. Alexander, 36, is charged with second-degree burglary for bursting into Christ the King School on Feb. 27.
Visitors normally need to be buzzed in to the building, but the doors were propped open for a private after-school program, court documents said.
Kids were quickly moved into the library for safety reasons once Alexander began acting up in the cafeteria, documents said.
It all started about 4 p.m. when Alexander approached a mother on campus and told her “someone has a gun and they are by the flagpole.”
The woman grabbed her kids, went to her car and drove away, court documents said. She also called 911.
A teacher who was nearby, overheard the comment went inside the school.
Alexander followed shortly after, going into the building on Long Avenue through a propped-open door.
Once in the cafeteria, he again said he saw a man with a flag wrapped around his head carrying a gun and a little girl screaming, documents said. Alexander then reportedly picked up tables and banged them around and rolled around on the floor.
He ignored requests by an after-school care provider to leave, but the head janitor was able to talk him outside until Richland police arrived.
Officers noted that Alexander was speaking extremely fast and refused to answer questions about exactly what had happened, repeating, “I know my rights. I’m not talking.”
Alexander was detained, then arrested. The campus went into lockdown until police determined there was no threat.
Alexander made his first appearance Monday in Benton County Superior Court on the felony charge.
Judge Alex Ekstrom ordered the evaluation to find out if Alexander is competent to stand trial.
The Richland man is being held on $10,000 bail. He likely will be evaluated in the jail by a psychologist from Eastern State Hospital.
A court hearing is scheduled March 28 to check the status of the evaluation.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
