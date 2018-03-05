Benton County fire district wants to convince you to give it more money

Benton County Fire District 1 wants to talk to you about creating an ambulance service.
District officials are holding three forums to discuss a possible 50 cent per $1,000 assessed value ambulance levy.
It is leading up to an April 17 meeting where fire commissioners are expected to decide whether to put the measure to voters.
The money would be use for creating an ambulance service.
District residents right now can wait as long as 16 minutes for an ambulance to reach them.
The meetings are:
- 6:30 p.m. March 20 at the Rancho Reata station, located at 7704 S. Bermuda Road
- 6:30 p.m. April 3 at the Finley station, located at 30004 S. Finley Road
- 9 a.m. April 17 at the district headquarters, located at 7511 W. Arrowhead Avenue in Kennewick.
Anyone wanting more information about the levy can contact Lt. Tracy Baker at pio111@bentonone.org.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
