Their mother was killed in Prosser. Now the family needs your help

A fundraising account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for a mother of six killed last week by her estranged husband.
The GoFundMe account for Teresa Meraz-Cisneros has raised $1,180 of its $10,000 goal as of Sunday afternoon. It was started Saturday.
She “leaves behind so many whom she was loved by very much,” the family wrote in both English and Spanish.
“Her unexpected death has left a lot of financial concerns for her children. Let’s pull together and alleviate some of the stress of her children and honor her memory.”
Meraz-Cisneros, 39, was shot several times Thursday in a vineyard north of Prosser.
She already was dead when her 21-year-old son found the couple about 100 yards into the vineyard on the 28000 block of North Hinzerling Road.
Her husband, Heriberto Martinez-Sanchez, was still breathing but unresponsive after turning the gun on himself, said Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.
The 46-year-old Mabton man died Friday afternoon at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Meraz-Cisneros — identified on GoFundMe as Teresa Meraz-Sanchez — had been living in Sunnyside since getting a protection order against her husband. Her children are between the ages of 6 and 23.
