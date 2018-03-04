This yellow CanAm DS650 all-terrain vehicle was taken overnight Saturday from a West Richland backyard. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and tracking down the stolen property.
Crime

Do you have ‘very large sticky fingers’? West Richland police want you — and the ATV

By Kristin M. Kraemer

kkraemer@tricityherald.com

March 04, 2018 03:18 PM

An all-terrain vehicle was taken overnight Saturday from a West Richland backyard, and now police are on a hunt for the suspect and the stolen property.

Police said someone with “very large sticky fingers” and a truck with trailer stole the yellow CanAm DS650 from the 3200 block of Northlake Drive.

Residents in the area who have home security cameras are being asked to review their footage from late Saturday and early Sunday to see if they may have caught the thief.

If you see a similar yellow ATV for sale online or through social media, or have a friend with a new off-road ride, officers also want to hear from you to verify it isn’t the stolen property.

West Richland police can be reached at 509-967-3425, or through non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.

