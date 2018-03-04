Crime

Pasco home riddled with bullets in late-night drive-by

By Kristin M. Kraemer

kkraemer@tricityherald.com

March 04, 2018 02:35 PM

The occupants of a central Pasco home escaped injury late Saturday in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Police were called to the area of West Pearl Street and North 13th Avenue at 10:57 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Officers found numerous shell casings in the street, along with bullet holes in the siding of a nearby home.

pasco gunshots pic
A home at West Pearl Street and North 13th Avenue was the target of an apparent drive-by shooting late Saturday.
Pasco Police Department

No other information was made available Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pasco police through non-emergency dispatch at 509-545-3510.

