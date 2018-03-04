Pasco home riddled with bullets in late-night drive-by

The occupants of a central Pasco home escaped injury late Saturday in an apparent drive-by shooting.
Police were called to the area of West Pearl Street and North 13th Avenue at 10:57 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
Officers found numerous shell casings in the street, along with bullet holes in the siding of a nearby home.
No other information was made available Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pasco police through non-emergency dispatch at 509-545-3510.
