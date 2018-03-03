West Richland woman, 2 young kids hit by suspected drunken driver

A 31-year-old Othello man is suspected of driving under the influence when he rear-ended another car on a Richland highway.
Bradley T. Lagunas was booked into the Benton County jail hours after the Friday night crash. His bail on the misdemeanor DUI hold was set at $500.
Washington State Patrol troopers say Lagunas was eastbound on Highway 240 at 10:48 p.m. when his Kia Forte hit the back of a Subaru Legacy.
The Subaru had been stopped at the railroad crossing, just west of Stevens Drive.
Never miss a local story.
Lagunas was not injured, a state patrol report said.
Amber G. Woodland, the Subaru’s driver, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be checked out, along with a 3-year-old boy and a baby girl who were passengers.
Lagunas, Woodland, 33, and the two young kids all were wearing seat belts or in proper child seats at the time of the collision, said troopers.
Comments