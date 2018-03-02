A woman was gunned down in a Prosser vineyard. The suspect is in critical

A 42-year-old Sunnyside woman was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in a vineyard outside of Prosser last night.
Benton County sheriff’s deputies are still investigating the shooting on the 28000 block of North Hinzerling Road, Sheriff Jerry Hatcher said in a news release.
Deputies initially were dispatched Thursday evening to the vineyard on a weapons complaint, Hatcher said.
They arrived at the vineyard at 6:44 p.m. to find the Sunnyside woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
Deputies also found a 46-year-old Mabton man with a single gunshot wound to his head, Hatcher said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was breathing but unresponsive. He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Hatcher said the man is in critical condition.
Investigators also found a pistol in the vineyard.
The Benton County Coroner’s Office is scheduled to do an autopsy on the woman this afternoon.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
