Houdini no more. Serial escape artist caught in Richland

Kennewick police caught up with a serial escape artist Wednesday morning.
Over the past two weeks, detectives have been trying to catch up with Josh Bussell, 33, on a warrant for eluding.
Each time they’ve spotted him behind the wheel, and Bussell got away by ignoring traffic signals, driving on the wrong side of the road and speeding.
Wednesday, detectives got a tip that he was at an apartment on the 1700 block of Jadwin Avenue in Richland. With the help of Richland’s Street Crimes Unit and the U.S. Marshal’s taskforce, they arrested Bussell at 10:30 a.m.
Three other people were arrested for warrants.
The hunt for Bussell started on Feb. 14, when detectives with Kennewick’s Criminal Apprehension Team spotted him near West 10th Avenue and South Hartford Street. The same night, they caught sight of him near 27th Avenue.
Then on Feb. 20, he escaped police for the third time, and finally a chase this weekend came up empty.
