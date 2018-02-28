Richland counseling center threatened with shooting, bombing

A series of threats to bomb or shoot a Richland mental health center led officers to arrest a 39-year-old Kennewick man.
Benjamin Showalter allegedly started threatening Monday to shoot or bomb the Lourdes Counseling Center in Richland.
Center staff restricted access and canceled some services while police increased patrols in the area, said Capt. Mike Cobb.
After talking with senior staff, police determined the threats were legitimate. However, they couldn’t find him at the time.
Two days later, officers found Showalter at 1:30 p.m. during a traffic stop in Richland.
He was booked into the Benton County jail on an investigative hold for felony harassment.
The butt of a possible firearm was sticking out from underneath of the driver’s seat of the car he was in, Cobb said.
Police are getting a search warrant to determine whether it’s a live firearm, a replica or a BB gun.
Showalter was arrested in July after allegedly firing a BB gun at another vehicle in Pasco.
