Man drives hole in Kennewick building, then flees

By Cameron Probert

February 28, 2018 08:03 AM

A car tore through the front of a Kennewick business overnight Wednesday.

Witnesses told Kennewick police that they saw the sedan drive through the front windows and an interior wall of A-Z Auto Repair.

Officers said the driver ran from the business at the intersection of Kennewick Avenue and Olympia Street shortly after midnight.

Anyone with information about who was behind the wheel can call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402

