Murder suspect pleads in 2010 Pasco case

A Pasco man who was wanted for eight years pleaded innocent Tuesday to allegations he killed a nightclub bouncer after being confronted about taking alcohol.
Adan Virgen-Ponce, 37, faces an April 25 trial in Franklin County Superior Court for first-degree murder with a deadly weapon enhancement.
Virgen-Ponce was extradited from Mexico earlier this month after the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office worked with the Department of Justice for some time on the necessary paperwork.
He recently was serving out a sentence for unknown crimes in a Mexico prison before being returned to the United States.
Never miss a local story.
Virgen-Ponce’s nephew and alleged accomplice, Concepcion Virgen, has not been found.
Virgen, now 28, is believed to have fled to Mexico with his uncle after the Feb. 7, 2010, stabbing.
The victim, Froilan Godines, died one day before celebrating his 42nd birthday. He was a father of seven.
Pasco police say Godines, a security guard at El Patron Night Club and Restaurant, had confronted Virgen-Ponce and his girlfriend about possibly taking alcoholic drinks out of the bar.
The two men got into a fight, then Virgen-Ponce allegedly threatened to return as he left.
Virgen-Ponce got his nephew under the guise they needed to run an errand and attacked Godines in the club’s parking lot, court documents said.
Virgen is accused of holding Godines while his uncle stabbed the victim with a knife, documents said. A witness reported hearing one of the assailants say “let’s go now, leave him” in Spanish.
Virgen-Ponce’s car was found one week later abandoned in Yakima. He now is being held in the Franklin County jail on $1 million bail.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
Comments