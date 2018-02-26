Crime

Be careful not to run into the wreck on the Columbia River

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

February 26, 2018 02:27 PM

If you’re going into the Columbia River near Crow Butte Park, be careful.

The U.S. Coast Guard issued warnings about the partially sunk 18-foot Sea Ray Monday morning.

The boat went down after getting swamped in a string of 6-foot rollers and white caps on a windy and cold Saturday.

Boardman Police Chief Rick Stokoe and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office helped the two men, who were standing on the sinking vessel, according to police.

The men, Wyatt Hayden, of Pilot Rock, and Wyatt Morris, of Adams, both in Oregon, were taken aboard the county boat.

They were unharmed when they made it to the shore.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

