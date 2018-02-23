This school shooting hoax has reached Kennewick

A hoax that spanned the nation the past couple of days has reached Kennewick.
The series of threats surfaced on social media yesterday. The threats posted by a “Ray Andres” refer to “SHS.”
Never miss a local story.
The vague acronym raised concerns in school districts across the country before learning it was a hoax. It reached Spokane and Sunnyside schools yesterday. Today, a concerned resident spoke with Kennewick police about the post.
Several other people brought their concerns to the Kennewick School District, according to a district statement.
“We continue to work closely with the Kennewick Police Department on all reports,” the district said. “We take all threats to our schools seriously.”
The threat started in Clark County, Ohio, according to a WKBN-TV story.
Officers there pinpointed the location of where it started and arrested a 17-year-old girl.
The initial post was geared at a high school in Springfield, Ohio, where the suspect is a junior.
Kennewick district officials said they encourage parents, students and other residents to contact schools and police with their concerns — even if it looks like a joke or a hoax.
“Safety is our top priority and we will continue to strive to maintain a safe learning environment for our students,” officials said.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments