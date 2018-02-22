Someone stole her wheels in Pasco. Then a Good Samaritan stepped in

A Pasco Boys and Girls Club employee has a brand new set of wheels, thanks to a Good Samaritan — and a little help from Pasco police.
Officers met with Jeanne Dunham-Blaker on Thursday after she finished up a shopping trip at Goodwill.
They told her that someone went into her backyard and swiped her practically new bicycle.
The 33-year-old front desk clerk uses the bike as her primary mode of transportation, and until eight months ago she pedaled around on an old Schwinn.
Never miss a local story.
Dunham-Blaker compared the theft to someone swiping a car. She lost her fastest way to get around.
Pasco police responded and officers posted a picture of the woman’s missing bicycle on Facebook. While it continued to be missing a reader of the police feed decided to step in to help.
The “rabid reader,” as Pasco police called her, started making phone calls.
One was to outdoor sporting company REI. An official from there called David Spaulding, the executive director of Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop in Kennewick.
“As a community bike shop, you might say that’s exactly what we do,” he said. “It’s really neat to see this whole story work because that’s why we opened our doors.”
The shop takes donated bikes and fixes them, and aims to be a hub of information and a place for people to hang out.
Spaulding already had a good bike for Dunham-Blaker in his shop.
Last night, Pasco Officer Jeremy Jones gave Dunham-Baker a ride to the police station to pick up it up.
“I am very grateful to the woman and Wheelhouse bike shop,” Dunham-Baker said. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think something like this would happen.”
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments