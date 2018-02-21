UPDATE: Sexual assault evidence led to 1986 murder suspect

Almost 32 years after a Richland contractor’s bludgeoned body was found floating in the Pasco Boat Basin, a suspect has been named in the cold case.
Theodore Milam, 54, was charged Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County Superior Court with first-degree murder.
An arrest warrant with $500,000 bail was issued by Judge Sam Swanberg.
Milam currently is in custody in the Spokane County jail for several violent crimes dating to 1999.
Jail records show he was booked there Tuesday on $250,000.
It is not yet known when Milam will make an appearance in a Franklin County courtroom.
Police claim he killed Robert J. McDonald on Feb. 25, 1986. The 40-year-old man’s body was pulled from the boat basin’s shallow bay.
McDonald was partially clothed, tied up and found floating face down in the Columbia River. He died from drowning.
Two young boys playing with their father discovered the body below the small park at the south end of North Fourth Avenue, according to Herald records.
McDonald reportedly worked as a construction contractor and at one time operated a tree-trimming business in the Tri-Cities.
In 2006, the state crime lab was able to extract DNA from swabs taken from McDonald, Deputy Chief Ken Roske said at Wednesday’s news conference.
They were notified Feb. 1 of a DNA match to Milam.
