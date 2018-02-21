Neighbors in Pasco wake up to police loudspeakers Wednesday

Neighbors of a Pasco home woke up Wednesday to police officers bombarding the house through loudspeakers.
Ismael Gonzalez, a neighbor to the home on the 800 block of North 12th Avenue, woke up at 5 a.m. to officers asking anyone in the home to come out.
The Tri-City Regional SWAT Team helped on the other end of the loudspeakers, helping the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force with a search.
After talking through the loudspeakers until about 6:30 a.m., drug task force officers searched the home and carried out several items.
Gonzalez, who has lived in the area for about five years, said police come to the home about three or four times a year.
He heard more than a dozen people lived in the home and people came by at all hours.
