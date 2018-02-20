Call him Houdini? 3 chases, 3 escapes for Kennewick suspect

A man wanted for eluding police keeps getting away.
Joshua Bussell, 33, managed to slip away from officers three times in the past week.
The latest was Tuesday morning, when Kennewick police chased him down Canal Drive, reaching speeds of more than 60 mph.
He was driving a black Chevy Cruz and possibly armed with a pistol, said officials. Officers finally called off the pursuit out of fear that others in the area might get hurt.
Last Tuesday, the city’s Criminal Apprehension Team detectives tried to catch Bussell behind the wheel of a white Chevy Cobalt near 10th Avenue and Olympia Street just before 2 a.m.
Detectives called off the chase after he drove into the oncoming lane, ignored traffic signals and drove off at a high rate of speed.
Half hour later, officers saw him near 27th Avenue and Ely Street driving a different white car. He got away again by turning onto Highway 395 with his lights off.
Anyone with information on Bussell is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333 or call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
