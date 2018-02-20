West Richland near top of list of safest Washington cities

West Richland has been named one of the safest cities in Washington by a national security association.
The National Council for Home Safety and Security, comprised of alarm installers, contractors and others involved in security, released Tuesday their 2018 list of the safest cities in Washington.
West Richland took third place, with cities Samammish and Lynden taking first and second.
West Richland reported 12 violent crimes and 133 property crimes in 2016, the most recent year of the FBI’s crime reports.
The city increased its standing from at eighth last year, mostly thanks to a low rate of violent crime, the council said.
Property crimes also were about one quarter of the average.
The council said it compiles lists for each state using the most recent Uniform Crime Report.
Any city with fewer than 10,000 people or that didn’t submit a complete report is eliminated from contention.
The FBI lists violent crimes as murder, non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft and arson.
14,127people in West Richland
.8violent crimes per 1,000 people
9.4 property crimes per 1,000 people
Sammamish was second place last year. The city of 53,387 people boasts about one violent crime per 3,000 people and about eight property crimes per 1,000 people.
Kennewick, Pasco or Richland didn’t crack the top 20, but still ranked.
With about two violent crimes per 1,000 people and about 23 property crimes per 1,000, Pasco and Richland took 23rd and 24th place.
71,077people in Pasco
2.1 violent crimes per 1,000 people
23property crimes per 1,000 people
55,475people in Richland
1.8 violent crimes per 1,000 people
24 property crimes per 1,000 people
Kennewick performed a little worse with slightly more than two violent crimes and 28 property crimes per 1,000 people.
79,837 people in Kennewick
2.3 violent crimes per 1,000 people
28 property crimes per 1,000 people
Each of the cities improved their ranking over the past year.
In 2017, Pasco with in 35th place and Richland was in 41st.
