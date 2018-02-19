She was starting a new career when a friend cut her life short

A week after she was killed, a Prosser woman’s co-workers gathered to remember her outside a Kennewick clothing store.
The small group stood Sunday in the dark parking lot of Rue 21 and released colorful balloons with messages written to Amanda Hill, who they nicknamed “Snickers.”
“She had the most funkiest attitude,” said Eva Zamora, manager of the Canal Drive shop. “She would have these moments ... where I would have to tell her, ‘Go outside and have a Snickers.’”
Zamora was waiting for Hill to call her on Feb. 10.
Co-workers had helped her pick out a gift for her friend Amy Brown’s birthday, and Hill was supposed to call to let her know that she got home OK from the Friday night party in Prosser.
When she didn’t hear from her, Zamora grew concerned, and when Hill didn’t show up for her shift Saturday, her boss was really worried.
Zamora would learn later that Hill and Brown got into a fight. Brown claims she was attacked by Hill after getting upset when she found Hill lying in the same bed with Brown’s fiancé.
Brown shot her friend twice with a revolver.
Last week, Brown pleaded innocent to charges of second-degree murder. She was released Thursday after posting bond on $50,000 bail.
Hill’s aunt Pamela Grant said her niece moved from western Washington about a year ago. She came to Benton County with the goal of making a better life for herself.
Part of the journey was moving from a job at a truck stop in Prosser to become the assistant manager at the clothing store, Zamora said. Hill, who had a 13-year-old son, had waited months for the spot to open up.
"She was very dedicated," Zamora said. "She wanted to make this job her career."
Eva Zamora, Rue 21 store manager
“She was very dedicated,” Zamora said. “She wanted to make this job her career.”
Hill’s death struck the close-knit group at the store hard, Zamora said.
The chain’s corporate headquarters sent a grief counselor to help the employees. One co-worker suggested a balloon release, so they gathered Sunday to share stories about their friend and remember her dedication and style.
They framed a picture of her and added her name tag. They were joined by Hill’s roommate and one of her friends.
“She was amazing,” Zamora said. “We prayed. We talked about her funky attitude. She is going to be missed a lot.”
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
