Police think more people, guns involved in Pasco drive-by

Pasco police have arrested three men in Friday’s drive-by shooting at a mobile home park, but they suspect there’s more people and guns to be found.
Officers were called around 10 a.m. to reports of a man in a green Ford shooting at a parked car on Homestead Drive in the Flamingo Mobile Home Village, Pasco police said.
Three or four people were inside of the Ford at the time.
Never miss a local story.
When officers arrived at the park, they found a Hyundai sedan with bullet holes, three people claiming to be victims and shell casings on the ground.
The bullet holes were in the rear drivers side of the car.
No one was hurt.
Officers quickly found a green Ford Taurus with three men inside. Police said witnesses identified the driver and a passenger.
Drugs and a pistol were found in the car.
The driver — Allen P. Nicholson, 21, of Pasco — and passengers Caesar Larios-Vargas Jr., 21, a transient, and Miguel A. Montalvo, 19, of Pasco, were booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Evidence at the scene indicates at least one more person and a second gun was involved in the drive-by, Pasco police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Pasco police at 509-545-3421 or email Detective Corey Smith at smithc@pasco-wa.gov.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments