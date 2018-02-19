The plan was to ditch the cops. Not go airborne in Grandview

A suspect allegedly launched a car through a fence and over a 13-foot gap into a building this weekend in Grandview.
Benton County sheriff’s deputies spotted a stolen Honda Civic near the intersection for Wine County and Griffin roads between Prosser and Grandview shortly after midnight Saturday, officials said.
Grandview police officers joined the pursuit and signaled the car to stop.
Angel Faz, 24, Mabton, took off, leading police and Washington state troopers on a chase into Grandview, sheriff’s Cpl. Justin Gerry said.
As Faz sped through the city, police said he lost control, crashed through a fence and into the second story of a business along Euclid Street.
No one was hurt. Faz escaped out of the passenger side.
Grandview police officers later saw him about 7 p.m. and arrested him.
Faz was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of eluding police, possessing a stolen car and other warrants.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402
