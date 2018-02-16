Pasco High student threatened to shoot Kamiakin students

A Pasco High School student was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot students at Kamiakin High School.
Details are still emerging about the alleged threat sent via text message Thursday afternoon.
The boy allegedly threatened students through a text message, said Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren.
Police are not releasing his age.
A concerned citizen forwarded the text message to Pasco district administrators, who contacted police and the Kennewick School District.
The teen was arrested within hours.
Student safety is a priority for both districts, and they thoroughly investigate every report, officials from both districts said in public statements.
“We encourage students and community members to act as soon as possible by reporting threats or safety concerns to the police or school administration, even if we think it may be a joke or a hoax,” Kennewick school officials said in a letter to parents.
Both districts released statements about the incident in light of Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkand, Fla.
