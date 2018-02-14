He escaped Kennewick police twice. Officers need you to catch him

Kennewick police are looking for a man who escaped officers twice this morning.
Criminal Apprehension Team detectives wanted Joshua Bussell, 33, for an outstanding warrant for eluding police.
They spotted Bussell behind the wheel of a vehicle near 10th Avenue and Hartford Street at 2 a.m., Kennewick police said.
When they tried to stop him, Bussell allegedly took off, ignoring traffic signals and driving in the oncoming lane.
Detectives called off the chase for everyone’s safety, but police said Bussell kept recklessly driving.
About 30 minutes later, police found him in a silver car at a home on the 2100 block of West 19th Avenue.
He fled in the car, driving erratically enough that police let him go for safety reasons.
Bussell has a history of eluding and obstructing police, and Kennewick officers want the public’s help in tracking him down.
Officials said it was an open investigation and didn’t provide any additional information.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 509-628-0333 or call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477. Information sent to Crime Stoppers leading to an arrest can earn tipsters up to $1,000.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
