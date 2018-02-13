This Prosser man used notes to rob banks. A grand jury handed him an indictment

A Prosser man was indicted Tuesday for pocketing $10,383 in several bank robberies throughout Southeastern Washington, including two in the Tri-Cities.
The indictment against Moises Marquez was issued by a federal grand jury in Yakima.
Marquez, 28, had been out on bail from an earlier robbery in Granger when he allegedly hit a Gesa Credit Union in Kennewick and the Yakima Federal Savings & Loan in Pasco in mid-November.
He was caught two weeks later after he robbed Granger’s U.S. Bank for a second time, then led authorities on a multi-town, high-speed chase that ended in Sunnyside with several patrol cars damaged.
Marquez has been sitting in the Yakima County jail on $320,000 bail since Dec. 4. He is charged in Yakima County Superior Court, though those cases may be dismissed now that federal prosecutors have an indictment.
He faces six counts of bank robbery and one for assaulting a federal officer.
It is not clear when he will appear in U.S. District Court on the new case.
The bank robberies and the assault each carry standard prison terms of 20 years, along with $250,000 fines and three years supervised release.
Marquez first went into the Granger bank branch on Aug. 8 and got about $2,700 after handing the teller a note demanding money, according to police and court documents.
He was identified shortly after the robbery and arrested, but made $20,000 bail.
The indictment says then between Nov. 7 and Dec. 4, he robbed: Yakima Federal of $2,327; Gesa of $654; Pasco’s Yakima Federal of $2,452; CALCOE Federal Credit Union of $2,250; and U.S. Bank of $3,781.
Gesa was robbed on Nov. 18, and Pasco’s Yakima Federal on Nov. 18.
Documents don’t say which Yakima Federal branch was targeted in the first robbery during the month-long spree. CALCOE has branches in Yakima and Moxee.
When Marquez allegedly returned to U.S. Bank on Dec. 4, he handed the teller an empty envelope with green writing, “Give me all your money now.”
Authorities tracked the stolen cash and followed Marquez’s Mazda sedan across the Lower Valley through Grandview, Mabton and Sunnyside. The car hit a power pole and a deputy’s car during chase, but Marquez kept going, court documents said.
After chasing him up to speeds of 100 mph for about 20 minutes, authorities used a spike strip to pop the sedan’s tires and bumped his car off the road.
Marquez rammed two patrol cars, refused to surrender and escaped through the passenger side of his car, documents said. He eventually was caught and cuffed.
