Kennewick police brass bust hit-and-run driver

It started as a garden variety hit-and-run.
Eldon McCullough Buick’s was making a left turn from Fourth Avenue onto Washington Street on Monday afternoon, and he struck a Chevy HHR.
McCullough, 37, had a suspended license. He kept driving.
Kennewick police Cmdrs. Trevor White and Chris Guerrero saw it happen and responded, along with Chief Ken Hohenberg.
Never miss a local story.
They followed him onto West Sixth Avenue and then onto Auburn Street.
McCullough parked the car and started walking away, but the brass stopped and held him until patrol officers arrived.
Sgt. Chris Littrell said McCullough was charged with hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license.
He also was cited for not having insurance and driving with stolen tabs.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments