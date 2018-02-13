Police Chief Ken Hohenberg and two police commanders caught up with a hit-and-run driver that was piloting this car.
Kennewick police brass bust hit-and-run driver

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

February 13, 2018 06:24 PM

It started as a garden variety hit-and-run.

Eldon McCullough Buick’s was making a left turn from Fourth Avenue onto Washington Street on Monday afternoon, and he struck a Chevy HHR.

McCullough, 37, had a suspended license. He kept driving.

Kennewick police Cmdrs. Trevor White and Chris Guerrero saw it happen and responded, along with Chief Ken Hohenberg.

They followed him onto West Sixth Avenue and then onto Auburn Street.

McCullough parked the car and started walking away, but the brass stopped and held him until patrol officers arrived.

Sgt. Chris Littrell said McCullough was charged with hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license.

He also was cited for not having insurance and driving with stolen tabs.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

