This couple dragged a Griggs employee with their car

What started as simply shoplifting ended with one woman injured and a two people in jail.
Ella R. Clark, 34, of Toppenish, and David S. White, 30, of Wapato, stopped by Griggs Department Store in Pasco sometime before 3 p.m. Monday, according to Pasco police.
Store employees believed they were shoplifting.
One of them tried to stop the alleged crooks after they set the security buzzers off on their way out the door.
The pair ran into a car. Witnesses heard White yell, “Go! Go!”
As they tried to drive away the employee tried to stop them, said Sgt. Scott Warren.
The employee was dragged for a short distance before letting go of the car.
Officers stopped the car a few blocks from Griggs. A check on the license plate found it matched another car.
The employee was taken to Lourdes Medical Center with unknown injuries, Warren said.
Police searched the car to figure out what they took from the store, Warren said.
Clark and White were booked into the Franklin County jail on investigative holds for second-degree robbery.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Pasco police at 509-545-3421 or email Sgt. Brad Gregory at gregoryb@pasco-wa.gov.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
