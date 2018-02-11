He’s charged with trafficking in illegal salmon — 3 years ago. Did he slip off the hook?

A White Swan man is accused of illegally catching and selling $1,500 worth of Chinook salmon — three years ago.
Willard Cloud Jr., 45, allegedly made the sale with an undercover detective in the parking lot of a Richland business at a time designated as ceremonial fishing for tribal members.
Cloud is charged in Benton County Superior Court with first-degree trafficking in fish, shellfish or wildlife.
It is a rarely seen felony in the Tri-Cities.
Never miss a local story.
It also isn’t clear why it took so long to bring charges.
Cloud had been scheduled to appear in court last week.
However, his hearing was stricken when a summons sent to his home was returned to the Benton County Clerk’s Office.
According to court documents, Cloud arranged to meet with a potential buyer outside a Duportail Street business on April 30, 2015.
A law enforcement officer in an unmarked vehicle was parked nearby and made a video recording of Cloud handing over the salmon to the undercover detective in exchange for cash, documents said.
Cloud and the detective communicated through numerous text messages before and after the sale.
The day before, he allegedly told the buyer that fishing season was closed so “being unseen is my option, if you know what I mean.”
Cloud admitted catching the fish from April 27-29 in 2015, court documents said.
Records show that Columbia River treaty tribes harvest fish for subsistence, ceremonial and commercial purposes.
The commercial tribal season was not open at the time, documents said.
Tribal members were only allowed then to catch fish for use in traditional tribal ceremonies or for religious purposes.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
Comments