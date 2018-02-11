Benton County deputies think man’s story about carjacking is all wet

Investigators suspect a drunk driver created a story about a carjacking to avoid charges after he drove into the Yakima River.
Phillip Braden, 21, was allegedly intoxicated when he crashed his Oldsmobile through a guardrail near the intersection of Demoss Road and Ruppert Road early Friday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.
But when Braden called police, he claimed he was asleep in the backseat when a man got stole his car, the sheriff’s office said. He told investigators as they struggled for control, the car careened into the water, and he was the only one to escape.
The sheriff’s office called in Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, who found the car empty and were able to pull it out of the water.
“Deputies suspect (Braden) was drunk, passed out, crashed his car and work up in the brush near the river,” the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.
He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of DUI.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
