Deputies and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue searched along the Yakima River after a man claimed a thief stole his car and drove it into the river.
Deputies and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue searched along the Yakima River after a man claimed a thief stole his car and drove it into the river. Benton County Sheriff’s Office
Deputies and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue searched along the Yakima River after a man claimed a thief stole his car and drove it into the river. Benton County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Benton County deputies think man’s story about carjacking is all wet

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

February 11, 2018 09:35 AM

Investigators suspect a drunk driver created a story about a carjacking to avoid charges after he drove into the Yakima River.

Phillip Braden, 21, was allegedly intoxicated when he crashed his Oldsmobile through a guardrail near the intersection of Demoss Road and Ruppert Road early Friday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.

But when Braden called police, he claimed he was asleep in the backseat when a man got stole his car, the sheriff’s office said. He told investigators as they struggled for control, the car careened into the water, and he was the only one to escape.

The sheriff’s office called in Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, who found the car empty and were able to pull it out of the water.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Deputies suspect (Braden) was drunk, passed out, crashed his car and work up in the brush near the river,” the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of DUI.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  