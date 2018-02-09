The Kennewick man claims it was consensual sex with a friend. Jurors called it rape

A Kennewick woman was resting before the 2016 Super Bowl when a friend violently attacked her inside her own home.
After he left, the first call she made was an emotional one to her mom.
Friday — two years and two days after the attack — a jury said that phone call was one of the most compelling things in finding Leland H. Knapp IV guilty.
Jurors spoke with attorneys after the verdict and said that the victim’s first thought to call her mom, and not the police, helped her credibility, said Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Howell.
Knapp, 37, had testified that the sex was consensual, but then the woman turned on him when he didn’t have any drugs to share.
The jury didn’t believe his story.
Knapp was convicted in Benton County Superior Court of second-degree rape.
It was his second conviction in the case. The first verdict was set aside by Judge Bruce Spanner last year because of juror misconduct.
A female juror had told the lawyers after the trial wrapped up that she was confused by the questionnaire handed out during jury selection.
Jurors still have a really difficult time with rape cases, Howell said
She revealed that she had been the victim of a similar rape, but said she didn’t know if that needed to be disclosed on the questionnaire for the court.
This time around, Howell said he and defense attorney Caleb DiPeso were nervous about meeting with the panel to hear their thoughts on how the case was tried and answer questions.
Even with DNA evidence, the testimony of a forensic scientist and corroboration from medical staff of a sexual assault, jurors still have a really difficult time with rape cases, Howell said.
“It’s tough, because ultimately (the suspect and the victim) are the only two that were in the house that day,” he said. “I’m just glad (the jury) did the right thing.”
The woman had been napping in her bedroom Feb. 7, 2016, when she heard a knock on her window. She looked outside, saw it was Knapp and let him in through the front door, according to Howell and court documents.
Knapp made comments about wanting to have sex with her, which reportedly surprised the woman because they’d never been intimate during their friendship.
Knapp left, but returned a short time later claiming he was there to get his hat on the couch, documents said.
She called 911 about 10 minutes later after first reporting the rape to her mom.
Instead, he grabbed the woman, started kissing her neck and threw her down.
The woman tried to push him away, but Knapp overpowered her and stuffed a handkerchief in her mouth, court documents said. He tried to tie her hands behind her back with a bandana.
After raping her, Knapp threatened her with a knife, documents said. After he left, she called her mom and, 10 minutes later, called 911.
Knapp, when later picked up in Columbia Park, told an officer “it’s her word against mine,” Howell said. Knapp admitted being high on methamphetamine that day.
He is being held without bail in the Benton County jail. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
He faces between eight years and 10 1/2 years in prison as a minimum sentence, with the possibility of life behind bars.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
