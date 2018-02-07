He planned to hook up with an underage girl in Richland. He left in handcuffs

A Mead man was added to the growing list of people caught trying to meet underage girls for sex in Richland.
Jonathan P. Holden, 43, was arrested as part of a Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force sting.
Police say Holden arrived in Richland on Tuesday intending to meet an underage girl in a Richland park, according to his online messages with a detective posing as the girl.
He planned to take her to a restaurant and then back to his hotel room, the task force said.
Never miss a local story.
When he arrived at the park, detectives handcuffed him and took him to the Benton County jail, instead. He is being held on suspicion of attempted second-degree child rape and communication with a minor for an immoral purpose.
The task force includes agents and detectives from Homeland Security, Kennewick and Richland police. It aims to investigate, prosecute and deter the possession, protection and distribution of child pornography.
The task force has been involved in several arrests related to people planning to meet children for sex including the arrest of 26 people in five days last summer.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments