Suspicious fire tears through clinic’s bushes in Pasco

A suspicious fire Wednesday wiped out a 40-foot row of arborvitae trees outside of Tri-Cities Community Health in Pasco.
Pasco fire said the fire appeared to have started around 2:30 a.m. in a pile of leaves near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Ruby Street.
It spread under a nearby fence and into the arborvitae lining the outside of the parking lot, said Ben Shearer, Pasco fire’s public information officer.
While flames tore through the bushes and damaged the plastic fence, it wasn’t close enough to damage the building.
Pasco firefighters cleared the scene about half an hour later.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
