High on meth. 1 bullet wound. 8 crimes. How many years will the Richland man get?

A Richland man is facing at least four years in prison for assaulting a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy when he commandeered a patrol car and tried to drive away.
Michael L. Long, 32, entered an Alford plea to eight criminal charges in Franklin County Superior Court.
The Alford plea entered on Tuesday means he denied committing the crimes, but believed prosecutors had enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty.
A majority of the charges stemmed from the April 11 incident near Scooteney Park that started with a domestic disturbance involving his ex-girlfriend and ended with Long shot once in the left thigh.
Long was high on methamphetamine when he was arrested and put into the back seat of a patrol car. It is unclear exactly how he wiggled his way through the sliding partition into the driver’s seat and got his cuffed hands in front of his body to drive the car.
He was shot by Deputy Scott Wright, who told investigators he was afraid he would be run over and worried for the safety of others if Long escaped.
Prosecutor Shawn Sant determined in November that Wright, based on state law, was justified in using deadly force by shooting Long.
Wright had been with the sheriff’s office for less than one year. He was bruised when the car came to a sudden stop as he leaned in through the front passenger door.
On Tuesday, his bosses — Sheriff Jim Raymond and Undersheriff Dan McCary — were in court.
They had expected Long to be sentenced immediately after his plea, but defense attorney Christine Bennett was granted a two-week delay so she can calculate how much time he’s already done in custody.
Deputy Prosecutor Albert Lin said he will recommend a sentence of four years and three months at the bottom of the range.
Long could get up to five years for the third-degree assault for injuring the deputy.
Long also pleaded guilty to car theft, meth possession, DUI, driving with a suspended license and escape.
A charge of malicious mischief was dropped as part of the plea bargain. However, it did include 2016 charges from Chelan County for driving with a suspended license and bail jumping, according to prosecutors.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to Scooteney Park off Highway 17 in April after Long crawled underneath his ex’s SUV and started drilling into the oil pan, court documents said.
The woman had come to Long’s aid when he claimed he ran out of gas in Mesa. After Long said he was trying to disable her GMC Yukon, she managed to drive away.
Wright found him an hour later and arrested him.
Wright cuffed Long’s hands behind his back, fastened his seat belt and left him alone in the car while he talked with other officers at the scene, trying to piece together what happened.
About 10 to 15 minutes later, Wright realized Long was behind the wheel.
Long ignored orders to stop and get out, court documents said. Wright fired once after Long put the car in drive and revved the engine as the car started moving.
Long later told investigators it was “just a big misunderstanding and maybe I was scared,” documents said.
He also is set to be sentenced next week in Benton County for inappropriately touching a young girl in his car last March.
He pleaded guilty last fall to third-degree assault, which was reduced from child molestation to spare the girl from having to testify, prosecutors said. Long faces a recommended two-year prison sentence in that case.
