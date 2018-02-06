Missing any tools? Richland police find $8,000 worth in theft bust

What started as a Richland police investigation into people selling stolen stuff on the internet turned up more than $8,000 in stolen tools.
Richland police are looking to get some of the tools back to their official owners.
Anyone that recognizes the items is asked to email Officer Michael Hayter at mhayter@ci.richland.wa.us.
Four Richland residents were arrested in connection to the search — Jason Miller, 41; Jason Alferness, 45; Daniel Cloninger, 37; and Kelly Houtrouw, 41.
They face charges for possession of stolen property and drugs.
The case started with information that two men were putting stolen tools online to sell them, Richland police said.
This led officers on Jan. 24 to search a home on the 1400 block of McPherson Avenue.
In the home and in two cars were drills, wrenches, bits and the remains of copper wire, stolen gift cards and other items.
Detectives suspect the items were taken during several thefts and vehicle prowls in 2017-18, said Richland Capt. Mike Cobb.
“It appears it was an allegedly fairly involved system of thefts,” Cobb said. “More than one guy was allegedly engaged in actively stealing tools.”
Police say they also found heroin.
The suspects allegedly stashed the ill-gotten goods in the dunes near Road 100 in Pasco.
Richland and Pasco detectives are working together on the investigation.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
