This would-be burglar was caught on camera. Who is he?

A Kennewick man almost came face-to-face with a man trying to break into his home.
The Canyon Lakes resident woke up when he heard someone at his door around 4 a.m. Monday.
That someone was a would-be burglar.
Doors and window locks kept the thief outside, Kennewick Officer Becca Henry said.
The resident made a noise at the window, and the man ran off.
But not before surveillance cameras recorded him.
Footage shows the man going through several backyards between 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.
Police are asking for help identifying the man. Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call nonemergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
