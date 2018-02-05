Kennewick police are hunting for this man who tried to break into a Canyon Lakes home.
Crime

This would-be burglar was caught on camera. Who is he?

February 05, 2018 06:28 PM

A Kennewick man almost came face-to-face with a man trying to break into his home.

The Canyon Lakes resident woke up when he heard someone at his door around 4 a.m. Monday.

That someone was a would-be burglar.

Doors and window locks kept the thief outside, Kennewick Officer Becca Henry said.

The resident made a noise at the window, and the man ran off.

But not before surveillance cameras recorded him.

Footage shows the man going through several backyards between 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Police are asking for help identifying the man. Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call nonemergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.

