West Richland teen’s mom takes blame for violating house arrest

A judicial officer was concerned Friday that the West Richland teen charged with threatening a school shooting violated his house arrest just one hour after his release from detention.
Court Commissioner Jerri Potts said the lengthy conditions of release set on Monday clearly show Victor Ortiz was to stay home under his mother’s supervision except when he must travel to Benton County Juvenile Court for a hearing.
Ortiz’s mother told Potts she thought it was 24-hour supervision and that the teen had to be with her at all times. She said she did not understand it meant they could not leave their home.
Potts pointed out that she went over those conditions with Ortiz during his first appearance and gave him a copy of the order in case he was able to post $5,000 bail.
Ortiz, 13, was released from the Juvenile Detention Center at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after a family member posted bond.
One hour later, the mother and son were stopped by a West Richland officer after they were seen in the drive-thru lane at a Richland pizza restaurant, court documents show.
Ortiz’s probation counselor was notified and the teen was back in custody by 10 a.m. Thursday.
Prosecutors on Friday recommended Potts keep the bail set at $5,000, saying it was a fairly minimal violation based on the mother’s confusion.
That meant Ortiz was going to be released again before the day was over.
Potts questioned the disregard for her order, but noted that at least Ortiz was with his mother when he violated the conditions.
“I’m a little bit concerned that I’m not being asked to raise the bail amount,” Potts said during a 15-minute hearing. “The only reason I’m not doing that is because Victor was with his mother, and it’s not any other (of the) violations that I ordered.”
Ortiz is charged with felony harassment for allegedly making comments about killing a teacher and anybody else who got in his way at Enterprise Middle School.
The teen, who also allegedly used his school-issued Google Chromebook to research guns, has been expelled from the school.
Along with the house arrest, he has been told not to come within 2,000 feet of Enterprise; stay off the internet and any electronic devices; and not to possess any guns, knives or other weapons.
Defense attorney Nicholas Jones said Ortiz’s mother “called me in a bit of a panic” after they were stopped by police Wednesday. The mother was confused about the release expectations since this is her son’s first time in the judicial system, Jones said.
Potts amended the order to say that in addition to court, Ortiz can leave with his mother to visit Jones at his Pasco law firm so they can review the evidence. The mother and son cannot make any other stops during their trips to court or Jones’ office.
Ortiz was warned by the prosecutor that if he has another violation, he will be looking at a request for increased bail.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
