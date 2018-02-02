This couple can’t stop ripping off cars in Benton County, police say. Do you know them?

A pair of thieves is still ripping off cars and using the credit cards they find inside at local stores.
Benton County sheriff’s officials said the pair recently snatched a purse Sunday from an unlocked car at a park trail head in Benton County.
They then used one of the cards at a local store.
This past weekend, the duo stole from vehicles parked at Gold’s Gym in Richland.
Never miss a local story.
In two of the cases, they forced their way inside the victim’s car.
They used the cards from those thefts at a nearby Target and Walmart.
Anyone recognizing the couple is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 509-628-0333.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments