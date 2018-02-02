Deputies and police are searching for a pair of suspects that are prowling vehicles and taking credit cards. They are using the cards at area department stores.
This couple can’t stop ripping off cars in Benton County, police say. Do you know them?

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

February 02, 2018 05:52 PM

A pair of thieves is still ripping off cars and using the credit cards they find inside at local stores.

Benton County sheriff’s officials said the pair recently snatched a purse Sunday from an unlocked car at a park trail head in Benton County.

They then used one of the cards at a local store.

This past weekend, the duo stole from vehicles parked at Gold’s Gym in Richland.

In two of the cases, they forced their way inside the victim’s car.

They used the cards from those thefts at a nearby Target and Walmart.

Anyone recognizing the couple is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 509-628-0333.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

