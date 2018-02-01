White van raises suspicions of Richland students

A white van raised the suspicion of Richland school employees Thursday.
District officials advised Libby Middle School parents to tell students to be aware of their surroundings, after a teacher heard a report that three youths saw a white van on Plateau Drive near Badger Mountain, district officials said in an email.
When students walked to the bus stop, a man in a hoodie got out of the van. After the bus arrived, he got back into the van. A second man, also in a hoodie, was in the car.
Neither of the men approached or talked to the students.
The area is a construction zone.
Richland police were notified about the incident, and are following up, Capt. Mike Cobb said.
