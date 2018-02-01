Three Libby Middle School students noticed a white van by their bus stop on Plateau Drive.
Three Libby Middle School students noticed a white van by their bus stop on Plateau Drive. File Tri-City Herald
Three Libby Middle School students noticed a white van by their bus stop on Plateau Drive. File Tri-City Herald

Crime

White van raises suspicions of Richland students

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

February 01, 2018 07:31 PM

A white van raised the suspicion of Richland school employees Thursday.

District officials advised Libby Middle School parents to tell students to be aware of their surroundings, after a teacher heard a report that three youths saw a white van on Plateau Drive near Badger Mountain, district officials said in an email.

When students walked to the bus stop, a man in a hoodie got out of the van. After the bus arrived, he got back into the van. A second man, also in a hoodie, was in the car.

Neither of the men approached or talked to the students.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The area is a construction zone.

Richland police were notified about the incident, and are following up, Capt. Mike Cobb said.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  