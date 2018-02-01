More Videos

Police search Zintel Canyon for shooting suspect Jesus G. Salas, a well-known gang member who with a violent past. Salas escaped from a house on Yelm Place after officers prepared to search it for arson suspect Eliseo Garcia, 33. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Crime

Search continues for Kennewick shooting suspect

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

February 01, 2018 06:18 PM

Police are still searching for a shooting suspect three days after he escaped from a raid on a Kennewick home and into Zintel Canyon.

Police consider Jesus G. Salas-Rubio, 30, armed and dangerous, according to a Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers notice issued Thursday.

The gang member wanted in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting on West 27th Avenue.

Salas-Rubio is 5-foot-11, weighs 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Salas-Rubio, Jesus G
Police spent hours hunting for Salas-Rubio on Monday afternoon after he ran from a home on Yelm Place.

He stripped clothing and his shoes as he went deeper into the canyon.

Investigators used thermal imagers and at least one police dog to search for the man, but he eluded them.

Salas, whose gang name is “Memo,” has a violent criminal history, including convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to Salas-Rubio’s arrest or other felony suspects. Call 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

