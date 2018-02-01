More Videos

Kennewick emergency crews load a person who fell or jumped over the Zintel Canyon bridge into an ambulance. The person's condition was not known at the time. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Kennewick emergency crews load a person who fell or jumped over the Zintel Canyon bridge into an ambulance. The person's condition was not known at the time. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Crime

Man falls from Kennewick’s Zintel Canyon bridge

By Jake Dorsey And Cameron Probert

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

cprobert@tricityherald.com

February 01, 2018 01:57 PM

Kennewick emergency crews are at the 10th Avenue bridge over Zintel Canyon after a man fell or jumped over the side.

The man in his 20s fell about 60 feet into a grassy area, said Battalion Chief Tod Kreutz.

The man was conscious and was able to talk to some people walking through the canyon who called for help just before 1:30 p.m.

Kreutz said the man may have been lying there for an hour before he was found.

He was being taken to Trios Southridge Hospital with possible lower body injuries.

The bridge is just east of Highway 395 near Fred Meyer.

Police are investigating how he ended up going over the side of the bridge.

The eastbound lane of the road across the bridge was blocked. Officials were asking drivers to avoid the bridge.

Check back for updates.

