A judge ordered him held in jail. The man had a different idea

A man was feet away from going to jail when a Pasco Municipal Court defendant decided to run.
A judge ordered Brandon L. Watts, 30, to be held in jail Tuesday afternoon, but he decided to run, Pasco police said.
The bailiff chased him into the parking lot where Watts hopped into the passenger’s seat of a blue SUV, driven by a woman.
As she was driving out of the parking lot, the bailiff ordered them to stop, but the driver brushed into him, knocking him down.
Never miss a local story.
He suffered minor injuries and broke his glasses, Pasco police Sgt. Brian Vaught said.
“We are well aware of where Watts lives, who the female likely is, and what SUV was likely involved,” Pasco police said. “We will be looking for Watts for a new charge of escape.”
The driver turned herself in Wednesday afternoon. She was booked into Franklin County jail on an investigative hold for second-degree theft, police said.
Anyone with information about the escape is asked to call Pasco police at 509-545-3421 or email cobbj@pasco-wa.gov.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments