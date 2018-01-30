Witness catches burglars inside of vacant Pasco home

A witness helped police nab a couple of middle-aged burglars ransacking a vacant house.
Pasco police say the witness spotted Kitwan A. Pruitt, 41, and Stephanie L. Birden, 48, loading into a gray car some stuff from a home on the 600 block of North Beech Avenue, Pasco police said.
The burglars had forced their way through the front door around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
The homeowner told police that no one was supposed to be inside.
Officers stopped the pair as they were driving away from the area. They found stolen property in the car.
Pruitt and Birden were booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of residential burglary.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
