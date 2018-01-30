More Videos

Police search Zintel Canyon for shooting suspect

Cerise Peck of the Richland Police Department releases preliminary details about a search of duplex in the 1300 block of Perkins Avenue by the Tri-City Regional SWAT team. No one was found inside. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Crime

SWAT searches Richland duplex

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 30, 2018 10:47 AM

Richland police are release few details about a tactical team search of a duplex on Perkins Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Tri-City Regional SWAT officers broke in a door about 10 a.m. Tuesday but no one was inside, said Cerise Peck, Richland police’s crime prevention specialist.

A short time later, SWAT team members pulled away from the scene and Richland crime scene investigators began searching the home.

Peck did not have details about what the search is related to.

Check back for updates.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

