SWAT searches Richland duplex

Richland police are release few details about a tactical team search of a duplex on Perkins Avenue on Tuesday morning.
Tri-City Regional SWAT officers broke in a door about 10 a.m. Tuesday but no one was inside, said Cerise Peck, Richland police’s crime prevention specialist.
A short time later, SWAT team members pulled away from the scene and Richland crime scene investigators began searching the home.
Peck did not have details about what the search is related to.
