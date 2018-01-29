Richland police are looking for this woman, who helped break into cars in the Gold’s Gym parking lot.
Richland police are looking for this woman, who helped break into cars in the Gold’s Gym parking lot. Richland Police Department
Tri-City gym rats beware of credit card thieves

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 29, 2018 07:05 PM

A pair of thieves are stealing credit cards from locked vehicles and using them in Richland stores.

Richland police are searching for a man and woman who stole from three people between Friday and Sunday.

In two of the cases, the couple forced open car doors before taking credit cards, said Richland police Capt. Mike Cobb.

Two of the prowls happened in the Gold’s Gym parking lot.

The third victim wasn’t sure where the theft happened.

The couple took their ill-gotten cards to Target and Walmart and bought gift cards, he said.

If you recognize the suspects, contact Richland police at 509-628-0333 or by emailing rkane@ci.richland.wa.us.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

