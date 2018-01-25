This man fled into the dunes near Pasco with copper wire

The law caught up with a man after he ditched Pasco police in the sand dunes near Broadmoor Boulevard.
Adam L. Garrison, 34, of Franklin County, and an unknown man were spotted Monday morning removing insulation from copper wire, police said.
The witness knew about some recent wire thefts from a nearby construction site and called police.
As officers approached, the men hopped fled in a GMC pickup and fled toward the dunes.
Never miss a local story.
Pasco police and Franklin County deputies spent an hour scouring the area, but didn’t find Garrison and his cohort.
But police did get a good look at his license plate number and let other agencies know.
Kennewick police found with the pickup Monday night and arrested Garrison.
He was booked into the Franklin County jail for second-degree trespassing, driving with a suspended license and possessing stolen property.
Pasco police are still working the copper thefts. They didn’t say whether the second man was arrested.
Anyone with information about the theft can call Pasco police at 509-545-3421 or nonemergency dispatch at 509-545-3510.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments