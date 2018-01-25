UPDATE: Kennewick woman is free for now. She allegedly hooked up husband with teen

A Kennewick woman will remain free in the community while fighting allegations she helped her husband have a romantic relationship with a middle school student.
Kimberlee A. Farber, 27, pleaded innocent Thursday in Benton County Superior Court to communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Prosecutors allege the part-time para-educator passed love letters from her husband and a cellphone to the girl while at school. She also helped her husband, a corrections officer at an Oregon prison, select a promise ring for the young teen, court documents said.
Her trial is set for April 16.
Since she came to court after receiving a summons in the mail, Judge Alex Ekstrom granted her continued release on her personal recognizance.
However, he ordered her to have no contact with any minors other than her stepson and to surrender her passport and any guns in her possession to Kennewick police by Monday.
She also must avoid all contact with her husband, Roy David Farber, because he is a co-defendant in the case and also listed as a witness list in the case.
Dave Farber, 31, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, communication with a minor for immoral purposes and three counts of second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
He is in the Benton County jail on $50,000 bail. His trial is Feb. 26.
Kim Farber told investigators she only participated in helping her husband so she would not lose her husband. She has since been fired by the Kennewick School District.
The alleged relationship between Dave Farber and the girl came to light Jan. 2 when Dave Farber went to the girl’s home and gave a letter to her parents expressing his love for the teen.
He said if he wasn’t married to his wife and if the teen was older, he would have considered marrying her, documents said.
The teen told detectives she and Dave Farber realized they had feelings for each other last summer.
Earlier this month, the girl’s mother filed a civil petition for a protection order to keep Kim Farber from contacting her daughter.
The petition said Kim Farber knew she was under investigation by Kennewick police and was told not to contact the girl, yet she called the house asking if the teen could go to the movies with Farber and her husband.
“Kimberlee has had no boundaries when communicating with (the teen) in the past and, with Kimberlee being under an open investigation, it is with great concern that Kimberlee will try to convince (the teen) to recant or change her statement,” said the petition filed Jan. 9.
“Kimberlee has aided her husband in communication with (the teen). She has helped her husband groom (the teen),” it continued. “She has taken advantage of (the teen’s) trust, especially since (the teen’s) state of mind is that she loves and trusts Kimberlee and her husband and will do and believe anything they tell her.”
A one-year order was granted Jan. 19.
