UPDATE: Kennewick woman is free for now. She allegedly hooked up husband with teen

More Videos 0:30 Kennewick woman in court for allegedly hooking up husband with teen girl. Pause 0:45 Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:56 CPR performed on accident victim 0:23 Three people arrested after trying to hit officer with vehicle 0:46 Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child 0:55 Video: Kamiakin’s Alexa Hazel reaches 1,000 career points 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:02 How to catch a chicken 1:56 Catching real big air on Beartooth Pass 1:14 10-year-old boy recounts witnessing mother's killing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Wife of Oregon corrections officer free for now after allegedly hooking up husband with teen girl.

Wife of Oregon corrections officer free for now after allegedly hooking up husband with teen girl.