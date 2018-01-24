Benton County judge slashes bail for accused child sex predator

Bail was significantly reduced Wednesday for a Spokane man accused of traveling to the Tri-Cities to have sex with two 13-year-old girls.
Donald T. Sizer, 38, has been locked up in the Benton County jail since Jan. 9. He was being held on $100,000.
But Wednesday, Judge Bruce Spanner said it was appropriate to lower the amount to $30,000. The defense had asked for $15,000.
Sizer is charged in Benton County Superior Court with two counts of attempted second-degree child rape.
Never miss a local story.
Court documents state that Sizer responded to a Craigslist personals advertisement purporting to be a young girl looking for an “older daddy.”
Sizer chatted online and shared nude pictures of himself with the girl — who actually was an undercover Richland police detective — for five months before he drove to Richland, documents said.
He allegedly asked the girl if she had a friend, and said he wanted to have sex with them in his hotel room.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
Comments