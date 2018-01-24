Crime

Benton County judge slashes bail for accused child sex predator

By Kristin M. Kraemer

kkraemer@tricityherald.com

January 24, 2018 06:54 PM

Bail was significantly reduced Wednesday for a Spokane man accused of traveling to the Tri-Cities to have sex with two 13-year-old girls.

Donald T. Sizer, 38, has been locked up in the Benton County jail since Jan. 9. He was being held on $100,000.

But Wednesday, Judge Bruce Spanner said it was appropriate to lower the amount to $30,000. The defense had asked for $15,000.

Sizer is charged in Benton County Superior Court with two counts of attempted second-degree child rape.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Court documents state that Sizer responded to a Craigslist personals advertisement purporting to be a young girl looking for an “older daddy.”

Sizer chatted online and shared nude pictures of himself with the girl — who actually was an undercover Richland police detective — for five months before he drove to Richland, documents said.

He allegedly asked the girl if she had a friend, and said he wanted to have sex with them in his hotel room.

Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer

  Comments  