The IRS is not calling you. It is a scam

A perennial scam has returned to Benton and Franklin county area codes.
People throughout the area are reporting receiving calls from someone claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service.
Whether they’re robo-calls or an actual person, the message is the same. The caller claims you owe the IRS, and if they don’t pay you will be jailed.
The scam struck Prosser on Wednesday, and police shared a set of tips from the IRS. A full list is available at bit.ly/IRSscamtips.
The service normally sends mail first, even if they come out to a home or business to collect an overdue bill or pick up a delinquent tax return.
The IRS doesn’t demand immediate payment and allows you to file an appeal.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
