The pair picked the wrong time to stop at a West Richland gas station

Two people wanted by police made an unlucky stop a West Richland gas station.
Benton County gang team detectives had stopped at the station for a cup of coffee at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday when one of them recognized Rhami Marshall, 38.
The detective knew there were several warrants for Marshall’s arrest so they started talking with him, said the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Just then, Kristin Link, 23, walked into the station and the same detective knew she also was wanted on a warrant.
Marshall had four outstanding warrants and Link had one.
Deputies said Marshall also had heroin with him when he was arrested. He told the detectives he swallowed some of the drug so he was taken to a local hospital to be checked before being booked into the jail.
