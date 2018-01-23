Nationwide search on for Kennewick child rape suspect

A nationwide warrant has been issued for a Kennewick man who allegedly threatened to kill a girl’s family if she disclosed her sexual abuse.
Pedro Zalamanca Zalamanca, 36, is charged in Benton County Superior Court with first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.
The grade-school girl claims the abuse started in early 2015 and lasted about three years.
She shared her story with a friend at school in December, court documents said. That friend then told a school counselor, and Kennewick police were called. Police have not been able to find him.
The girl told investigators that it all started with Zalamanca Zalamanca giving her massages and escalated to rape, documents said.
He allegedly made the threat about killing the girl’s family when she said she was going to tell her parents.
If he is arrested, his bail will be set at $20,000, the warrant shows.
